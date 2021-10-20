Meskwaki Nation Police Department recognizes clans for first time with patrol cars and badges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -For the first time in it’s 15 year history the Meskwaki Nation Police Department is honoring the clans they serve, with both their uniforms and their patrol cars.

Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jacob Molitor told us it’s important for the Department to be connected to the community, that’s why officers pitched in their own money to order new badges honoring the Meskwaki Tribe.

”We appreciate the state of Iowa as state certified peace officers but we represent our community here and it means so much to them,” Chief Molitor explained.

Department funds were used to update patrols cars with decals, honoring each clan at the settlement. Chief Molitor told us there’s roughly 2,500 people who live in Meskwaki and 1,400 of them are enrolled tribe members.

Preston Duncan has lived in Meskwaki nearly all his life, and is part of the Fox clan. Their decal features words like ‘guardian’ and ‘leadership.’

”If they have to go to war, it’s always the fox clan that leads,” Duncan said.

He told us he’s happy to see his clan being honored by the police department.

”It makes us feel good too, to see that you know,” Duncan explained.

Wabikemi Seymour is a member of the Swan Clan. As an elder, he helped come up with the decal that represents them.

”Tribal members we need to make them aware of you know who we are as people, you know to be proud of who we are,” Seymour said.

He’s told us this project has brought the community closer together.

”It unified the tribe, which I think is a good thing. And it’s in close relation with the Meskwaki Police Department. I’m just very happy to be a part of this,” Seymour said.

Right now five of the eight clans are represented on patrol cars, the other three should be complete by the end of next year.

”This is a one of a kind project in the United States and beyond and we’re just very thankful to have the relationship that we do with our community here,” Chief Molitor said.

