MercyOne attempting to reach underserved populations with new mobile unit

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Eastern Iowa is launching a new mobile medical unit to provide more health care opportunities to people in rural communities and those with transportation issues.

The unit is housed within a 31-foot RV, which includes two full exam rooms, a waiting area, bathroom, air conditioning, solar panels, and a power awning. The unit will transport a team of health care providers from MercyOne who can:

Administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines

Offer brain health education, screenings, prevention and resources

Assess blood pressure, temperatures and blood sugar

Identify risks for hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer and infections

Identify and address barriers to accessible health care for underserved or uninsured community members

”We know it is important to build trust, whether it is in our rural communities or in neighborhoods that we will be serving, and just to let them know that we see you and we see the barriers that you are facing right now,” Malissa Sprenger, vice president of mission integration for MercyOne Eastern Iowa, said. “We want to come to you and together work through those.”

Initially, the team will target areas in rural Dubuque County. The plan is to, eventually, then expand to cover areas like Bellevue, Elkader, Guttenberg, Clinton, and Delaware counties, among others.

