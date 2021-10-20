Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

MercyOne attempting to reach underserved populations with new mobile unit

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne Eastern Iowa is launching a new mobile medical unit to provide more health care opportunities to people in rural communities and those with transportation issues.

The unit is housed within a 31-foot RV, which includes two full exam rooms, a waiting area, bathroom, air conditioning, solar panels, and a power awning. The unit will transport a team of health care providers from MercyOne who can:

  • Administer flu and COVID-19 vaccines
  • Offer brain health education, screenings, prevention and resources
  • Assess blood pressure, temperatures and blood sugar
  • Identify risks for hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer and infections
  • Identify and address barriers to accessible health care for underserved or uninsured community members

”We know it is important to build trust, whether it is in our rural communities or in neighborhoods that we will be serving, and just to let them know that we see you and we see the barriers that you are facing right now,” Malissa Sprenger, vice president of mission integration for MercyOne Eastern Iowa, said. “We want to come to you and together work through those.”

Initially, the team will target areas in rural Dubuque County. The plan is to, eventually, then expand to cover areas like Bellevue, Elkader, Guttenberg, Clinton, and Delaware counties, among others.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash

Latest News

Waterloo City Council passes resolution to create bereavement policy for pregnancy loss.
Waterloo City Council passes resolution calling for bereavement policy for pregnancy loss
Waterloo City Council passes resolution to create bereavement policy for pregnancy loss
Waterloo City Council passes resolution to create bereavement policy for pregnancy loss
Paving for Progress up for renewal on November 2nd ballot
Paving for Progress up for renewal in Cedar Rapids on November ballot
Paving for Progress up for renewal on November 2nd ballot
Paving for Progress up for renewal on November 2nd ballot