Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker not seeking re-election

Stacey Walker announced he has no plans to run for re-election.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Stacey Walker, the Chairman of the Linn County Board of Supervisors, announced on Wednesday he will not seek re-election.

In a news release, Walker, who was first elected in 2016, said he wants to pursue other opportunities and make space for new leaders.

“I think diversity of leadership is extremely important,” Walker said. “While it has been an incredible honor to be the first African American elected to county office here in Linn, I surely don’t want to be the last minority to serve in elected office at the county level here. It is my sincere hope that women and people of color find it in their heart to pursue this seat.”

In 2018, Walker developed the Future Leaders of Linn County program to provide high school students from across the county a first-hand look at how local government operates. Walker hopes the program will inspire young people to lead their community in the future.

Walker’s term will end in January 2023.

“As of now, I have no plans to seek another office,” he said. “I will continue to work hard to elect progressives to office across this state and country, as I believe they are our only hope in not only solving the hard issues, but preserving our democracy.”

