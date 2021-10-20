Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Isolated showers this morning, much cooler weather arrives tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is the last mild day for a while. The next system is moving into our area today and may provide a few isolated showers to some locations this morning. Plan on highs generally into the lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight is when the cold front hits. Along this front, we may get a few more isolated showers, but the thing worth watching will be the temperatures and increasing wind as it moves through. By tomorrow morning, wind chills will likely be in the 30s to lower 40s and clouds will be quite thick. Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 50s! Tomorrow night into Friday morning, frost is possible as temperatures fall well down into the 30s. A freeze may occur as early as tomorrow night in portions of the area, but looks a bit more likely for Friday night into Saturday morning. Either way, several nights in the 30s can be expected with a few spots dropping to the upper 20s. Rain returns to the area by Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Dennis Yomar Valentin Cruz, 16.
Operation Quickfind: Dennis Yomar Valentin Cruz

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Showers move in ahead of a chilly change
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Another nice one today, a few showers possible tomorrow