Isolated showers this morning, much cooler weather arrives tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is the last mild day for a while. The next system is moving into our area today and may provide a few isolated showers to some locations this morning. Plan on highs generally into the lower 70s this afternoon. Tonight is when the cold front hits. Along this front, we may get a few more isolated showers, but the thing worth watching will be the temperatures and increasing wind as it moves through. By tomorrow morning, wind chills will likely be in the 30s to lower 40s and clouds will be quite thick. Highs tomorrow will only be in the lower 50s! Tomorrow night into Friday morning, frost is possible as temperatures fall well down into the 30s. A freeze may occur as early as tomorrow night in portions of the area, but looks a bit more likely for Friday night into Saturday morning. Either way, several nights in the 30s can be expected with a few spots dropping to the upper 20s. Rain returns to the area by Sunday.

