Fort Madison man dies after being found with stab wound

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Madison man has died after being found with a stab wound in his apartment complex.

Fort Madison police were called Tuesday afternoon to the apartment complex and found the man lying in an upstairs hallway.

KHQA-TV reported the man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the stabbing appeared to be an “intentional homicide.”

The name of the man who died wasn’t immediately released.

