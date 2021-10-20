Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fort Madison man dies after being found with stab wound

(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Madison man has died after being found with a stab wound in his apartment complex.

Fort Madison police were called Tuesday afternoon to the apartment complex and found the man lying in an upstairs hallway.

KHQA-TV reported the man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police say the stabbing appeared to be an “intentional homicide.”

The name of the man who died wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Briana "Wiloe" Pearson, 16.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Briana ‘Wiloe’ Pearson

Latest News

Fact Check: If you’ve already had COVID, why should you get the vaccine?
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar
Texas Plane Crashes
Texas plane crashes during take off - All passengers survive
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Auditor: Iowa’s privatized Medicaid illegally denies care