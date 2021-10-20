Fort Madison man dies after being found with stab wound
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Madison man has died after being found with a stab wound in his apartment complex.
Fort Madison police were called Tuesday afternoon to the apartment complex and found the man lying in an upstairs hallway.
KHQA-TV reported the man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Police say the stabbing appeared to be an “intentional homicide.”
The name of the man who died wasn’t immediately released.
