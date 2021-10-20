Feenstra announces 2022 re-election campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Congressman Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who one his first term back in 2020, announced his re-election campaign today.

“With the support of my family and friends, and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa,” Feenstra said. In just our first 10 months in Congress, we’ve restored Iowa’s seat on the House Agriculture Committee, passed needed disaster relief for our farmers, promoted our biofuels, passed legislation to stop the Chinese Communist party from stealing our taxpayer funded research, defended our conservative values and fought against the advance of socialism in America. After we defeat Speaker Pelosi in 2022, we will enact a conservative agenda to end reckless spending, protect innocent life, defend our 2nd amendment , and restore America’s strength around the world.”

Feenstra is backed by Iowa’s leading conservatives, including Senator Join Ernst, Senator Chuck Grassley, and Governor Kim Reynolds.

“Randy Feenstra has always delivered for the hard-working families, farms, and small businesses in his district,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. “As a state legislator, he was instrumental in passing our historic tax cuts, balancing the state budget, and creating an unprecedented budget surplus for Iowa. Randy is exactly the type of effective, conservative leader we need in Washington DC and I’m proud to endorse him.”

“Iowa’s farm families know they have a true friend, and strong conservative advocate in Congressman Randy Feenstra,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “Together, he and I are working every day to defend Iowa agriculture and protect renewable fuel jobs. Randy has my full support.”

”If you want to get something done, you put Randy Feenstra on the job,” said Senator Chuck Grassley. “I’m proud to see how hard he fights for Iowa’s farmers. I support Randy because we need more selfless, dedicated, and consistent conservative voices like him in Congress.”

