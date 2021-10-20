Family mark Michael Jaramillo’s 12th birthday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - This week would have marked the 12th birthday of Michael Jaramillo.

The boy from Marion died while on the Raging River ride at Adventureland over the Fourth of July weekend.

His family and friends gathered in Cedar Rapids to remember him on Tuesday.

The family sang happy birthday before releasing balloons into the air. The balloons were orange, Michael’s favorite color.

Friends from the Jaramillo’s church and community joined them. Family members shared stories and the pastor prayed for comfort.

Michael’s father David says he knows there are hard days ahead.

“Just thinking about the past with him, today, like I said, 12-years-old, he would have been,” David said. “As silly as it sounds, when they say you miss everything, you miss everything, even the things that make you frustrated.”

The family did not show any anger about the circumstances of Michael’s death. They only wanted to remember him.

Michael was celebrating his older brother’s birthday with his family when the accident happened.

Sixteen-year-old David Jaramillo Junior spent several days in the hospital for his injuries in the accident.

The investigation into the Raging River accident is still underway.

Adventureland’s attorney says the park has hired forensic engineers from Ames.

A nationally recognized amusement ride safety expert from Florida will also help determine what caused the accident.

The ride will stay closed until their investigation is done.

