Fact Check: If you’ve already had COVID, why should you get the vaccine?

(KWQC) - A TV6 viewer reached out, asking the following: “I’m not an anti-vax person but I’m looking for facts on natural antibodies. I have been tested and have antibodies and sense the vaccine is supposed to make your body produce these why would I or should I get the shot as long as I continue to test positive for them.”

TV6 reached out to the Rock Island County Health Department to find an answer.

Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer at the health department, said this is a question health officials see often.

According to Hill, a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows natural immunity is not as protective as the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email, Hill wrote, “Data is showing that natural immunity protects for about 90 days, but vaccines have been shown to offer protection for many months – many healthcare workers have been fully vaccinated since January. However, vaccine protection does wain, which is why boosters have been approved for Pfizer and likely soon will be for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.”

According to the CDC’s website, “Getting COVID-19 may offer some natural protection, known as immunity.”

“Current evidence suggests that reinfection with the virus that causes COVID-19 is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection,” the CDC said. “However, experts don’t know for sure how long this protection lasts, and the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 far outweighs any benefits of natural immunity.”

