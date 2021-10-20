Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Facility developed to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known...
Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”(Climeworks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two companies have developed machines to literally suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in an attempt to slow the climate crisis and prevent some of its most devastating consequences.

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”

The aim of Orca is to help the world reach net zero emissions, which means removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as is emitted.

The machines use chemical filters to capture the heat-trapping gas. The “fans,” or metal collectors, suck in the surrounding air and filter out the carbon dioxide so it can be stored.

Orca opened last month and currently removes about 10 metric tons of carbon dioxide every day, roughly the same amount emitted by 800 cars a day in the U.S.

It’s also about the same amount of carbon dioxide 500 trees could soak up in a year.

Humans emit about 35 billion tons of greenhouse gas a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Briana "Wiloe" Pearson, 16.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Briana ‘Wiloe’ Pearson

Latest News

The U.S. Secretary of State says the government is "relentlessly focused" on the kidnapping of...
Haiti gang demands $17 million ransom for missionaries
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
It’s a victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state’s drinking water office...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama
Fort Madison man dies after being found with stab wound