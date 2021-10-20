Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta closed streets around at least four square blocks of office and apartment buildings in response to gunfire in the city’s midtown neighborhood early Wednesday, with a heavy emergency response including an armored vehicle, ambulance and multiple squad cars with officers carrying long guns.

Local news outlets report police responded to someone who fired at officers on a street of high-rise buildings, and that police believe they’ve contained the shooter within their perimeter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

An Atlanta police statement said only that the department had responded to an incident in the area and had begun an investigation.

Police closed off West Peachtree and Spring streets between 10th and 14th streets, causing headaches for morning commuters.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Dennis Yomar Valentin Cruz, 16.
Operation Quickfind: Dennis Yomar Valentin Cruz

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
Access to COVID-19 boosters may be expanded, according to a CNN source.
Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack is expected to visit union...
Tom Vilsack to visit union workers picketing against John Deere in Iowa