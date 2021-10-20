After working for 47 years, the mayor of the city of manchester is retiring

Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) - Manchester’s main street has changed quite a bit since 1974. But what hasn’t changed... you could find Milt Kramer in the mayor’s office at city hall. That is until the end of this year.

“They say mayor your not a youngster anymore, I said no I’m going to be 85 years old and another four-year term I don’t know,” says Milt Kramer.

There’s a simple reason he says he first ran for Mayor... someone asked him in 1974 when the previous mayor passed away. Then... he just stayed put.

“Needless to say it’s taken me all this time to figure out how do you get out of this job.”

“Milt really has been a great advocate for our staff working with him and making sure we’re doing what we need to do but at the same token he is representing us well,” says Tim Vick the city manager.

Kramer is the first to credit his wife for letting him serve for so long.

“She tolerated me for all these years and she’s in a nursing home right now and I visit her every day and two other individuals that were responsible for my development were my two daughters.”

Kramer balanced mayoral duties with teaching and coaching basketball for 34 years. He retired from that job in 1997.

Kramer says all of that work has always been about one thing.

“Oh, golly I just think meeting the people. I have a habit not so much recently because of the illness but I have an open invitation to the parochial school and the public schools anytime I want to go in and visit with students.”

Now two people are running to take his place. And his advice to whoever comes next is simple.

“Just take it as it is, says it as it is and be responsive for all people, I have a policy I don’t care who calls me in the community I don’t care if they are the owner of a big business in town or if they are an employee at one of our industries they want to talk, I’ll listen.”

Even in retirement, you’ll still likely find Milt around Manchester listening and helping... just with a little more free time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.