15-year-old phenom Morgan Rupp learned golf from her dad. Now, she beats him.

By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone remembers the first time they beat their mom or dad in a sport. For Morgan Rupp, it happened quickly. She’s a two-time PGA junior Iowa golfer of the year for her age group.

“It is just incredible do you know that my hard work pays off. Every hour I put in is worth it,” Rupp said.

Her father, Brian Rupp, is a former KCRG-TV9 Athlete of the Week in 1993. He starred at Regis before playing collegiately at the University of Iowa.

“She just has this intra-drive that wants to continue to get better,” Brian said. “Really self motivated. It is really fun to see.”

It’s been a great bonding experience for Brian to spend time with his daughter, and things can get competitive.

“Typically play every weekend. It is just a lot of good bonding time and it’s fun to see her game and prove to a point where her and I i’m pretty competitive when we play,” Brian Rupp said. “Lot of friendly banter back-and-forth.”

Brian was number one on his high school golf team at Regis and a guy named Zach Johnson was number 2. While Zach has won a couple of majors Brian tries to beat his 9th grade daughter.

“This summer I beat him by one.,” Morgan said. “In one of my rounds I shot 76 and he shot 77. It was awesome. I’ve been Close a couple of times. That one time I just happen to beat him.”

“Kind of bitter sweet in that it was fun to see her beat me. It was also humbling to see her beat me. Trajectory is going up in mine unfortunately it’s going down. Our paths are kind of intersecting,” Brian said.

The sky is the limit for Morgan who will get a chance to play high school golf for the first time this spring at Linn Mar.

I”’m really excited for high school golf all the opportunities that will bring.,” Rupp said. “I hope to keep improving and maybe play in college one day.”

