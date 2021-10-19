Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150

HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving three vehicles along Iowa Highway 150 in Buchanan County on Monday afternoon caused fatal injuries to two people, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:55 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash on Highway 150, south of Hazleton and north of its intersection with 140th Street. Troopers believe that a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, operated by Nicholas Johnson, 40, of Oelwein, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the center line. It collided with a 2006 Toyota Sienna, driven by John Friend, 70, of Davenport, head-on.

Friend and Johnson were killed in the collision. A third person received injuries serious enough that they required transportation via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

A third vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Tahoe, was traveling behind the Toyota and was hit by debris caused by the crash.

Highway 150 was closed for a period of time while emergency crews cleared the crash scene.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Transportation, AMR Ambulance, Oelwein Ambulance, Independence Fire Department, and Hazleton Fire Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

