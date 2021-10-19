Showers move in ahead of a chilly change

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a quiet evening, clouds roll in toward morning. An area of low-pressure tracks across the state brings a chance for a few showers. The scattered and light chance exists into early Thursday. Wind direction shifts to the north with cooler weather moving in. Frosty conditions will be possible early Friday, but especially on Saturday morning. Have a good night!

