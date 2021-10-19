Show You Care
Plane crashes, catches fire near Houston-area airport

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.
The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. Firefighters are working to put out the flames.(KHOU via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - A plane with 21 people onboard crashed Tuesday near an airport in Waller County, Texas.

Officials said everyone on the flight was safely removed from the plane, according to local reports. The Department of Public Safety said one person was taken to the hospital with back injuries, KTRK reported.

One responder told KTRK it was “a miracle” that all passengers and crew had survived.

The crash site appears to be a field near the Houston Executive Airport. The Waller County Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter that the MD-80 aircraft was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Firefighters have put out nearly all the flames, but much of the plane had burned up.

