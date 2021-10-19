Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FDA said Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling two types of blood pressure medication because the drugs may contain high levels of a substance that could cause cancer.

The recall on the FDA’s website says the company’s assessment found batches of its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets were above the limit for N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable human carcinogen.

The FDA said there have been no reports of illness related to the issue, but the company is recalling all batches of the tablets out of an abundance of caution.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals said it stopped marketing the tablets in January. Both types are used to treat hypertension or high blood pressure.

See a full list of the recalled lot numbers here.

The FDA said Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling two types of blood pressure medication because the drugs may contain high levels of a substance that could cause cancer. (FDA)

