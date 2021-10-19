Ottumwa bowling alley opening lanes for John Deere workers amidst strike

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Mark Frymoyer is the owner of Champion Bowl in Ottumwa. Before he got his start in the business of owning a bowling alley, he was a union worker for the state of Iowa.

Frymoyer says he understands the stress the employees are under right now with the strike happening. To reduce stress for the workers and their families, Frymoyer is opening lanes up for John Deere workers to come and play for free for 1 hour.

“Knowing the stress their families are going through, you know them being out of work right now being on strike just wanted to give them the opportunity to come out and relax during this stressful time,” says Frymoyer.

According to him, opening up lanes for the workers to play for free is not a way to boost his business, but a way to give back to the workers.

“We’ve got a lot of John Deere workers who are here on a bowling league and a lot who are everyday customers,” Frymoyer said.

The offer for the free games started last week and will continue this week, Friday and Saturday night. The free games will continue until the strike ends for the workers.

Frymoyer says he hopes the workers will get good results in the negotiations.

“Hoping it’s a quick and positive outcome, and they can get back to work and not have too much impact on their family.”

Any John Deere workers wanting to bowl with their family can head on over to the Champion Bowl to reduce stress and have fun.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.