Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ottumwa bowling alley opening lanes for John Deere workers amidst strike

Union workers can find support for their strike and reduce stress with one local bowling alley
Union workers can find support for their strike and reduce stress with one local bowling alley(KYOU)
By Susan Schade
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Mark Frymoyer is the owner of Champion Bowl in Ottumwa. Before he got his start in the business of owning a bowling alley, he was a union worker for the state of Iowa.

Frymoyer says he understands the stress the employees are under right now with the strike happening. To reduce stress for the workers and their families, Frymoyer is opening lanes up for John Deere workers to come and play for free for 1 hour.

“Knowing the stress their families are going through, you know them being out of work right now being on strike just wanted to give them the opportunity to come out and relax during this stressful time,” says Frymoyer.

According to him, opening up lanes for the workers to play for free is not a way to boost his business, but a way to give back to the workers.

“We’ve got a lot of John Deere workers who are here on a bowling league and a lot who are everyday customers,” Frymoyer said.

The offer for the free games started last week and will continue this week, Friday and Saturday night. The free games will continue until the strike ends for the workers.

Frymoyer says he hopes the workers will get good results in the negotiations.

“Hoping it’s a quick and positive outcome, and they can get back to work and not have too much impact on their family.”

Any John Deere workers wanting to bowl with their family can head on over to the Champion Bowl to reduce stress and have fun.

Copyright 2021 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site

Latest News

Officials execute search warrant in New Sharon in connection to Xavior Harrelson case
Longtime Manchester Mayor Milt Kramer is retiring after serving the city for 52 years.
Longtime Manchester mayor announces retirement
President Biden is set to meet with progressive and moderate Democrats at the White House today.
Biden to meet with lawmakers over infrastructure and spending bills
The City of Cedar Rapids said it expects the bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road to...
Bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road in Cedar Rapids to reopen Thursday
Iowa National Guard entrance.
Iowa National Guard members to help resettle Afghan refugees