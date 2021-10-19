Operation Quickfind: Dennis Yomar Valentin Cruz

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Dennis Yomar Valentin Cruz, 16, was last seen at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School on Monday, October 18, at around 5:00 p.m. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 109 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black hoodie over a neon green shirt and black pants with some holes in them.

Anybody with information about Valentin Cruz’s whereabouts should call Cedar Rapids Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

