Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

National Poll - 78% of Republicans want Trump in 2024

President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near Keystone, S.D. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows that 78% of Republicans want to see Trump run again for President in 2024. This is a 12% increase from back in May when only 66% of Republicans wanted him to run. 94% of Democrats and 58% of Independents do not want to see him run this next election cycle.

When it comes to his impact on the Republican party, 49% of Americans say Trump has had a mainly negative impact, while 43% say he has had a mainly positive impact. A slight majority of Americans (52%) say that the country is worse off today than it was ago, while 41% feel that it’s better.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash

Latest News

New Sharon home investigation.
Federal agents search New Sharon home with state investigators present
Haiti Property
Missionaries Kidnapped: $17 million dollars demanded for their release
Vanessa R. Chavez
Cedar Rapids City Council to Appoint City Attorney
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket ahead of Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller...
Hawkeyes ranked 9th in AP preseason poll