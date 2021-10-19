National Poll - 78% of Republicans want Trump in 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new national poll from Quinnipiac University shows that 78% of Republicans want to see Trump run again for President in 2024. This is a 12% increase from back in May when only 66% of Republicans wanted him to run. 94% of Democrats and 58% of Independents do not want to see him run this next election cycle.

When it comes to his impact on the Republican party, 49% of Americans say Trump has had a mainly negative impact, while 43% say he has had a mainly positive impact. A slight majority of Americans (52%) say that the country is worse off today than it was ago, while 41% feel that it’s better.

