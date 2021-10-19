Mother, man arrested; 5-year-old boy missing in N.H.

Show You Care
Danielle Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Dauphinais's son Elijah Lewis.(Source: WMUR/CNN)
By WMUR staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WMUR) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais and 30-year-old Joseph Stapf were arrested in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sunday. They’re both facing multiple felony charges.

Dauphinais is the mother of missing 5-year-old Elijah Lewis. Both she and Stapf face charges of witness tampering and child endangerment.

Elijah was first reported missing to authorities on Thursday.

A waterfront home in Merrimack was his last known location, and authorities said he was last seen there some six months ago.

That home has been the center of state police’s investigation since, with crews seen searching the wooded areas and the lake behind the property.

The attorney general’s office said Dauphinais and Stapf were asking people to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts, knowing authorities would look for him.

