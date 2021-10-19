Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Montezuma School District honors Xavior Harrelson at Monday night volleyball game

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Montezuma Community School District is honoring Xavior Harrelson following his death.

Harrelson disappeared on May 27 in Montezuma, just days before his 11th birthday.

A farmer found his body in a field just outside of town on September 30.

People wore Xavior’s favorite color, orange, at last night’s varsity volleyball game at the high school in Montezuma.

Kurt Hanna, the principal at Montezuma Elementary School, says school counselors spent the day Monday helping students cope with the news of Xavior’s death.

“It’s a ton of pressure for kids,” Hanna said. “I don’t want a kido going home and thinking they’re not safe to walk away from school, or they’re not safe at home.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the autopsy on Xavior Harrelson is not complete, so there is no official cause of death.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

Latest News

The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa or LULAC is campaigning to increase...
Iowa organization campaigns to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among minorities
One year ago today, we saw several inches of snow.
On this day last year, quick-hitting storm dumps heavy snowfall in Iowa
The FDA says two types of blood pressure medication are under a recall.
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa or LULAC is campaigning to increase...
LULAC campaigns to increase COVID-19 vaccination among minorities in Iowa