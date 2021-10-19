Montezuma School District honors Xavior Harrelson at Monday night volleyball game

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCCI) - The Montezuma Community School District is honoring Xavior Harrelson following his death.

Harrelson disappeared on May 27 in Montezuma, just days before his 11th birthday.

A farmer found his body in a field just outside of town on September 30.

People wore Xavior’s favorite color, orange, at last night’s varsity volleyball game at the high school in Montezuma.

Kurt Hanna, the principal at Montezuma Elementary School, says school counselors spent the day Monday helping students cope with the news of Xavior’s death.

“It’s a ton of pressure for kids,” Hanna said. “I don’t want a kido going home and thinking they’re not safe to walk away from school, or they’re not safe at home.”

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the autopsy on Xavior Harrelson is not complete, so there is no official cause of death.

