Longtime Manchester mayor announces retirement

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Milt Kramer, the mayor of Manchester, is retiring after serving the city for 52 years.

The city made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday, saying Kramer’s last day will be on December 31.

Kramer announced in July that he would not be seeking re-election.

“Milt’s recognizable presence and leadership has guided the City of Manchester throughout both difficult and good times,” the city said. “He has provided an optimistic and progressive vision for the future, working to create opportunity for all people of Manchester.”

Kramer was elected to the Manchester city council in 1970 and began serving as mayor in 1974. He has since been elected 14 consecutive terms.

The city also announced a celebration in honor of Kramer will take place during the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Window Walk from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on December 2.

The city re-named its aquatic center after Kramer and his wife, Joanne Kramer, earlier this year.

