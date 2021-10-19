CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County is buying a building that will help keep homeless people off the streets as winter approaches. It will be a temporary ‘as needed’ overflow shelter, in addition to the current Fillmore Shelter on the northwest side.

The shelter is a 16,000-square-foot building at 1017 12th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids -- that’s an industrial area just off 10th Street -- east of the stadiums. Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers says he worked with Cedar Rapids City Council Member Scott Olson to make this happen.

Both decided on a new building that would house 100 homeless people during the winter since other shelters are at full capacity. Alicia Faust with Willis Dady homeless services has reported that 110 homeless people are living on the streets in Cedar Rapids.

And another 50 people are staying at the Willis Dady Shelter. Last year they maxed out to 85 individuals. Though this facility will not be a solution to homelessness, it will provide more space for people to stay when everything is full.

They do need to make renovations to add bathrooms, showers, and laundry services. The County was able to purchase this building from Alliant Energy for $395,000 dollars with American Rescue Plan pandemic dollars.

“I grew up in this community I don’t remember seeing people who were homeless when I was growing up and now there are over one hundred people who are actively homeless living on the streets, under the bridges, or along trails, it’s become a real, real issue,” says Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers.

The Fillmore overflow shelter is set to open on November 15th or whenever temperatures drop below 30 degrees. Rogers is not sure when the new shelter will open but will be working with homeless providers on when it can.

