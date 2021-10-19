Iowa small businesses impacted by supply chain disruptions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many businesses are impacted by the disruptions to supply chains as a result of impacts from COVID-19.

Disruptions are not just impacting big box stores but small businesses too. Forbes reports more than 30% of small businesses say supply chain disruptions have had a major impact on their business.

223 Baby Co. just opened in October but is already seeing the first-hand impacts of the disruptions to supply chains.

“We ordered most of our inventory back in July when we started renting the space, but now we’re running into the issue of like restocking already we’ve only been open for a week here,” said Macy Krall.

Krall says there are also items she ordered back in July that she is still waiting for to come in.

While 223 Baby Co. is fully stocked right now Krall is encouraging shoppers to get their holiday shopping done early because she doesn’t know what inventory will look like come December.

“if you are going to do last-minute Christmas shopping, I would urge you to start earlier,” said Krall. “We have stocked up all summer long for Christmas. And we just don’t know when we can get other things in,”.

Most of the products in 223 Baby Co. are from small businesses or locally sourced, Krall says her manufacturers are struggling to find materials and packing supplies.

“They’re doing their best on like hey we have this material or this color of shirt. We can change it to that so we are doing our best,”. '

Krall also owns 223 Vintage Co. in West Branch and says the pandemic has not been easy on small businesses, and these supply chain issues are just another reason for people to remember to shop small and support their own community.

“you’re also supporting all the other businesses that we are buying from so we buy from wife and husband duos, single people, there’s a lot of like small business family-owned shops,” said Krall.

“We are just hoping that we can support them through their holiday season and get them what they need. So they can also put food on their table and get their kids Christmas gifts. And then same with us just making sure our doors stay open,”.

Experts say the impact of supply chain disruptions will be felt by both businesses and consumers into 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.