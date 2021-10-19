Iowa organization campaigns to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among minorities

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa or LULAC is campaigning to increase vaccination rates among minority populations in Iowa.

The campaign is called “Por Mi Familia,” which translates to “for my family.”

LULAC is partnering with ‘Forward Latino’ to get more Latino, Spanish-speaking, and immigrant Iowans vaccinated.

The campaign will run ads in English and Spanish on TV and radio, as well as in print and on social media.

It also plans to set up new vaccine clinics in certain parts of the state.

“We’ll be launching our campaign to ensure that there is truly equity in healthcare and equity in the distribution of the vaccine,” said Darryl Morin, the president and chairman of the Forward Latino board of directors.

The campaign received $155,000 in funding from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

State data shows about 35 percent of Hispanic or Latino Iowans are fully vaccinated.

That’s compared to 48 percent of the non-Hispanic or Latino population.

