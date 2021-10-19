Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa National Guard members to help resettle Afghan refugees

Iowa National Guard entrance.
Iowa National Guard entrance.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Dozens of Iowa National Guard members are being deployed to help resettle Afghan refugees.

The Sioux City Journal reported Tuesday that about 30 members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City are being deployed.

About 35 others are from the 132nd Wing in Des Moines.

The Iowa members will be assigned to an undisclosed location in the U.S. to assist with Operation Allies Welcome, an effort to bring U.S. citizens home from Afghanistan and to resettle vulnerable Afghan refugees.

The Iowa National Guard said guard members will deploy for roughly 60 to 90 days starting next month.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

Latest News

The City of Cedar Rapids said it expects the bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road to...
Bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road in Cedar Rapids to reopen Thursday
A Des Moines auto shop helped a single-mom keep rolling.
Des Moines auto shop helps single-mom with repair costs
A Des Moines auto shop helped a single-mom keep rolling.
Des Moines auto shop helps single-mom with repair costs
A quick-hitting storm system brought some large snowfall accumulations to eastern Iowa on this...
On this day last year, quick-hitting storm dumps heavy snowfall in Iowa