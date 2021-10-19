Show You Care
Hawkeyes Ranked 9th in AP Preseason Poll

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket ahead of Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket ahead of Ohio State guard Braxtin Miller (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Clark, an in-state recruit from West Des Moines Dowling High School, came to the Hawkeyes as a five-star recruit rated No. 4 nationally by ESPN. She won gold medals with the United States team at the 2017 U16 FIBA Americas Tournament and 2019 U19 FIBA World Cup Tournament. It didn’t take long for the Hawkeyes to get to know her. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa women’s team is ranked 9th in the country in the Associated Press’s preseason poll. This is the highest preseason ranking for the Hawkeyes in 25 years. They were ranked 6th in the 1996-97 preseason poll.

The Hawks finished the 2020-21 season with a 20-10 record overall(11-8 in the Big Ten) advancing to the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Tournament. They return this year with all five of their starters - Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin, and Mckenna Warnock.

Clark was named National Co-Freshman of the Year, consensus All-American, the Dawn Staley Award recipient, Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and unanimous First Team All-Big Ten. She won her third gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2021 FIBA U119 World Cup and was named the tournament MVP. Czinano also earned first team All-Big Ten honors. The pair led the nation in seven statistical categories, including Czinano ranking first in field-goal percentage (66.8) and Clark leading in points per game (26.6) and total assists (214).

