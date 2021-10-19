Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

Latest News

Authorities say the mother of Elijah Lewis and an accomplice engaged in witness tampering.
Mother, man arrested in connection with missing child case in N.H.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot
The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa or LULAC is campaigning to increase...
Iowa organization campaigns to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among minorities
Local and federal authorities are investigating the death of Xavior Harrelson in Montezuma.
Montezuma School District honors Xavior Harrelson at Monday night volleyball game
One year ago today, we saw several inches of snow.
On this day last year, quick-hitting storm dumps heavy snowfall in Iowa