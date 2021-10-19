Dubuque moves forward with proposed development agreement for $22.5 million distribution center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city council members voted Monday night to set a public hearing for a proposed development agreement. The agreement states the city would sell 34 acres to a developer who would build a $22.5 million distribution center in the city.

According to the agreement, Setzer Properties DBQ, LLC would build the facility in the city’s Industrial Center West and then lease it to FedEx Ground Package System. FedEx already operates out of an existing facility on the Industrial Center, but the new building would be located adjacent to it.

City leaders say the construction of the new building would add at least ten new jobs, but they say that number could be higher to meet increased demand for services.

The development agreement states the city will not offer any financial incentives for the project. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The public hearing is set for Monday, November 22.

