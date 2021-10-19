Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque moves forward with proposed development agreement for $22.5 million distribution center

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city council members voted Monday night to set a public hearing for a proposed development agreement. The agreement states the city would sell 34 acres to a developer who would build a $22.5 million distribution center in the city.

According to the agreement, Setzer Properties DBQ, LLC would build the facility in the city’s Industrial Center West and then lease it to FedEx Ground Package System. FedEx already operates out of an existing facility on the Industrial Center, but the new building would be located adjacent to it.

City leaders say the construction of the new building would add at least ten new jobs, but they say that number could be higher to meet increased demand for services.

The development agreement states the city will not offer any financial incentives for the project. Construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The public hearing is set for Monday, November 22.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

Latest News

The delay is leaving a Wichita U.S. Customs Broker with clients seeing months long delays.
Iowa small businesses impacted by supply chain disruptions
Dubuque city council members moved forward with a proposed development agreement for a new...
Proposed development agreement for new Dubuque distribution center
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Neighbors express concern over proposal for former Transamerica site in northeast Cedar Rapids
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site in NE Cedar Rapids