Des Moines auto shop helps single-mom with repair costs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An auto shop in Des Moines helped an Iowa mom keep rolling.

Sonni Oxford is a single mom with two kids, and she relies heavily on her truck.

But when it needed repairs a few weeks ago, she said she couldn’t afford the $1,500 bill.

However, instead of turning her away, Hilltop Tire Service only charged her $900 for all the repairs.

Oxford says she was touched by the unexpected act of kindness.

“For people like me that have to budget shampoo, that’s a reality,” she said. “Something like this can set you back so far that you can’t go winter clothes shopping for your kids. So to be able to pay my landlord today and my rent, and you know my utilities and not get behind, it’s huge.

A store manager said he was happy to go the extra mile for a customer in need.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.