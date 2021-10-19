Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Colombia putting Pablo Escobar’s hippos on birth control

Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.
Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos.

A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo, and their population has grown to 80.

Biologists have expressed concern about their environmental impact and the threat to human safety.

The regional environmental agency on Friday announced that at least 24 hippos were treated with a new method: darts loaded with a contraceptive drug to control the population.

Scientists must now track the effectiveness of the drug by measuring hormonal levels in the feces of the hippos.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

Latest News

The City of Cedar Rapids said it expects the bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road to...
Bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road in Cedar Rapids to reopen Thursday
Toys already made are caught up in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off...
Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday session
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Report: Haiti gang seeks $17 million for kidnapped US missionaries
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots