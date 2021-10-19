Show You Care
CNN’s John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s John King revealed that he has multiple sclerosis on Tuesday, during a discussion of vaccine mandates on his “Inside Politics” show.

He said to panel members who surrounded him on the television set that he’s grateful that they are all vaccinated against COVID-19 since he’s immunocompromised. mandates that all of its employees who come to work in an office be vaccinated, and this summer fired three employees who didn’t get the shots.

King, who has been with CNN since 1997, says he doesn’t like the government or his bosses telling him what to do, but in this case it’s important.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

