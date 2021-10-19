Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation raises money for a second Rollin’ Recmobile

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation is raising money for a second Rollin’ Recmobile.

The Rollin’ Recmobile formed to help meet a need during the pandemic. Items like school supplies, hot meals and snacks have been distributed through the Recmobile and have helped thousands of young people.

Leaders say, they’d like the Recmobile to be even more accessible, which is why they want to add another.

”We’d really love to se more frequency of the Recmobile being out in neighborhood quadrant parks. Making sure that we’re serving all portions of the city frequently throughout each of the weeks of the summer and even you know during winter activities as well that we need more capacity,” Laurie Worden said, President of the Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation.

They’re working to raise just under $40,000 for Rolling Recmobile ‘Two’ and are around halfway to the fundraising goal.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.