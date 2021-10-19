Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation raises money for a second Rollin’ Recmobile

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation is raising money for a second Rollin’ Recmobile.

The Rollin’ Recmobile formed to help meet a need during the pandemic. Items like school supplies, hot meals and snacks have been distributed through the Recmobile and have helped thousands of young people.

Leaders say, they’d like the Recmobile to be even more accessible, which is why they want to add another.

”We’d really love to se more frequency of the Recmobile being out in neighborhood quadrant parks. Making sure that we’re serving all portions of the city frequently throughout each of the weeks of the summer and even you know during winter activities as well that we need more capacity,” Laurie Worden said, President of the Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation.

They’re working to raise just under $40,000 for Rolling Recmobile ‘Two’ and are around halfway to the fundraising goal.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash

Latest News

IDPH director takes questions from public on booster shots during AARP telephone townhall
IDPH director takes questions from public on booster shots during AARP telephone townhall
"I grew up in this community I don't remember seeing people who were homeless when I was...
Linn County is buying a building that will help keep homeless people off the streets as winter approaches.
FILE - This Feb. 22, 2012 file photo shows moderator and CNN correspondent John King speaks to...
CNN’s John King says he has MS, grateful for vaccinations
New wrong way signage Cedar Rapids.
Enhanced signage being installed in Cedar Rapids area to reduce wrong-way drivers