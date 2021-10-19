Show You Care
Cedar Rapids City Council to Appoint City Attorney

Vanessa R. Chavez
Vanessa R. Chavez(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council will vote to appoint Vanessa R. Chavez as the City’s next City Attorney at a special City Council meeting on October 20th, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. As City Attorney, Chavez will provide legal services to the Mayor and City Council as well as to those persons or entities empowered by law to act on the city’s behalf.

“Vanessa brings experience advising multiple cities on legal matters and serving as the city attorney for Green Bay, Wisconsin,” said Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart. “Those experiences will serve her, and this city, well in her new role here. I would also like to acknowledge and thank Liz Jacobi for serving as our interim city attorney. We appreciate Liz and the City Attorney’s Office team for their invaluable service to City Council and the entire City organization.”

Since 2016, Chavez has worked on major redevelopment projects and assisted in major infrastructure projects in the Green Bay area.

“As our family talked to people in the community as we considered the move, we heard time and again about the resiliency and work ethic of the people of Cedar Rapids, and the way the community comes together,” said Chavez. “These values our family shares, which made it easy for us to choose the city of Cedar Rapids as the place where we want to work and live. I am excited to join the Cedar Rapids team and continue the important work already being done to improve the quality of life for the community where we will raise our children.”

