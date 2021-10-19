Bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road in Cedar Rapids to reopen Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it expects the bridge over I-380 at 32nd Street NE/Glass Road to reopen by the end of the day on Thursday.

The city said the work to make improvements is nearing completion. However, even after the bridge reopens, the area may still see some intermittent lane restrictions over the next week as additional work concludes.

In a news release, city leaders said the project will bring improvements to I-380 on/off ramp intersection pavement reconstruction, bridge deck rehabilitation, new traffic signals at each end of the bridge, new bridge rail, and ADA sidewalk ramp improvements.

