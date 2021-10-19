Show You Care
Booster shots available for only certain people with Pfizer doses, while other wait for CDC

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only recommended booster shots for certain people with a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine unless you have a serious medical condition, along the lines of cancer.

Experts believe many more people, including those who received a Johnson & Johnson or Moderna Vaccine, might need a booster shot. However, the CDC can’t make a recommendation until scientific studies are completed. Those would give government agencies data to make a decision, but this process takes time.

Dr. Patricia Winokur, who is a professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Iowa, said these are good and safe vaccines. But, she said age, health conditions, and other medicines can slow down a person’s immune response.

“You’ll hear critics that we’ve gone too fast and you’ll hear critics that we’re going too slow,” Winokur said. “But, we are really doing the right thing which is waiting for data.”

A Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee recommended booster shots for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna last week. So, the CDC could approve those shots this week.

