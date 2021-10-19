Show You Care
Another nice one today, a few showers possible tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have another nice one on the way with highs into the 70s area-wide. Expect mostly sunny sky and a slightly stronger wind from the south through the afternoon. The next system is still on track to move into the area later tonight into tomorrow morning. A few showers may occur with that system, but nothing widespread or overly heavy is expected and most areas will come away with less than a tenth of an inch. Behind this system, it’s going to be full out jacket or heavy sweatshirt weather on Thursday with highs only in the 50s along with a gusty northwest wind. This will likely lead to patchy frost Thursday night, then widespread frost on Friday night. Plan on a cool weekend with highs into the 50s. A chance of rain returns again by Sunday. Have a good day!

