Work to install floodgates in Cedar Rapids will close the 16th Avenue Bridge -- going from NewBo into Czech Village - this week.

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -  Work to install floodgates in Cedar Rapids will close the 16th Avenue Bridge -- going from NewBo into Czech Village - this week.

The bridge will be closed to vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists until next spring. The city planned ahead a bit for this.

Crews reworked the 12th Avenue bridge from two lanes of traffic to one lane and a bike lane in each direction. The hope is that makes it an easier detour for people along the Cedar River Trail during the construction.

“Our hope is that if they are going to bike or drive they will just find another you know extra quarter of a mile or however long it is to go out and around,” says Amy Winker Owner of Red Frog.

The bridge was initially supposed to close today. I spoke to the city communications officer who said the rain last week delayed getting bike trails ready for detours.

They are finishing that work up today and tomorrow and the bridge will likely close officially tomorrow.

