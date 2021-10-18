Wartburg College to add women’s wrestling program

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Wartburg College announced on Monday it is adding a women’s wrestling program to its athletic roster, with competition expected to begin in the 2022-23 season.

Adding the program will make Wartburg the first American Rivers Conference school to offer a women’s wrestling program, and the only NCAA Division III school in Iowa to offer a women’s program.

In a news release, the college said Head Wrestling Coach Eric Keller will oversee both the men’s and women’s programs while retaining his coaching duties for the men’s team.

“This is an extremely exciting time for both women’s wrestling and Wartburg College. Wartburg wrestling has always had an expectation of excellence, striving to be great in everything we do,” Keller said. “I am fired up about this new chapter in history and for the opportunity to grow women’s wrestling in the state of Iowa and across the nation.”

The college is also starting a search for a head coach for the women’s team.

The University of Iowa also announced the addition of a women’s wrestling program in September.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.