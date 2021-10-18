The Ups and Downs of Fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Beautiful weather continues. After a fabulous fall weekend, milder weather is with us through the middle of the week. Highs stay in the 70s on Tuesday with 60s still with us on Wednesday. Shower chance builds on Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Rainfall amounts look scattered and light with the heaviest to the north. Chilly weather moves in behind this system bringing some frost chances late in the week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.