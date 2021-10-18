University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Nurse raises money for NICU patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liz Adrian, a nurse at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, started a GoFundMe to buy holiday outfits for NICU patients this holiday season.

“I started thinking, you know, what can we do to make a difference so that we’d have some fun things for the babies and the families,” said Adrian.

Adrian had twins at 32 weeks and says she understands that having a child in the NICU can be very emotional. She hopes by dressing up the babies for hawkeye gamedays or the holidays can bring joy to parents during their stressful times.

“Being in the hospital is never fun. This is not what they planned, there’s so much loss because this is not a normal newborn situation,” said Adrian.

Babies can begin wearing clothes when they are 1500 grams or 3 pounds. The smaller premature outfits typically come with a higher price tag, Liz Adrian wants to remove that cost barrier for families and allow them to focus on the health of their child.

“When you have a family that comes in for the first day, and they see their baby wearing clothes, where before they couldn’t, it’s so emotional for them, because this is this the milestone,” said Adrian.

Liz Adrian says she is overwhelmed by the support the GoFundMe has received and is excited to be able to stock up on outfits that NICU babies can wear.

The fundraiser has raised over $6,000, Adrian set a goal of $10,000. She says with this amount of money she will be able to directly reach out to manufacturers and make a difference.

“Everybody at work keeps saying oh my gosh, because we’re so excited that some of the new sleepers are coming in and we’ll be able to put them on the babies,” said Adrian.

Adrian says her work is incredibly gratifying and she is happy to make a difference in the lives of families this holiday season.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

