Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Nurse raises money for NICU patients

UIHC Nurse starts GoFundMe for NICU patients
UIHC Nurse starts GoFundMe for NICU patients(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liz Adrian, a nurse at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, started a GoFundMe to buy holiday outfits for NICU patients this holiday season.

“I started thinking, you know, what can we do to make a difference so that we’d have some fun things for the babies and the families,” said Adrian.

Adrian had twins at 32 weeks and says she understands that having a child in the NICU can be very emotional. She hopes by dressing up the babies for hawkeye gamedays or the holidays can bring joy to parents during their stressful times.

“Being in the hospital is never fun. This is not what they planned, there’s so much loss because this is not a normal newborn situation,” said Adrian.

Babies can begin wearing clothes when they are 1500 grams or 3 pounds. The smaller premature outfits typically come with a higher price tag, Liz Adrian wants to remove that cost barrier for families and allow them to focus on the health of their child.

“When you have a family that comes in for the first day, and they see their baby wearing clothes, where before they couldn’t, it’s so emotional for them, because this is this the milestone,” said Adrian.

Liz Adrian says she is overwhelmed by the support the GoFundMe has received and is excited to be able to stock up on outfits that NICU babies can wear.

The fundraiser has raised over $6,000, Adrian set a goal of $10,000. She says with this amount of money she will be able to directly reach out to manufacturers and make a difference.

“Everybody at work keeps saying oh my gosh, because we’re so excited that some of the new sleepers are coming in and we’ll be able to put them on the babies,” said Adrian.

Adrian says her work is incredibly gratifying and she is happy to make a difference in the lives of families this holiday season.

To donate to the fundraiser click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock

Latest News

Fifteen year old Mya Gilchrist has battled brain cancer since she was 18 months old. Due to her...
Mya Strong Foundation continues raising funds for pediatric cancer with annual softball tournament
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
Two shootings in Waterloo
Shootings in Waterloo injures a man, damages a vehicle
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup