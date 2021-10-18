Tama County officials offer reward for information on homicide case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tama County Officials are offering a $17,000 reward for information in a June homicide investigation.

Law enforcement discovered the body of Ryan Cooper on June 18th, 2021. His death was ruled a homicide. Cooper’s death is currently being investigated by the Tama County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

If you have information call the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at 641-484-4111. Tips may also be sent to Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

