Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Sec. Powell

A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge...
A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Council Bluffs, Iowa., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.(Nati Harnik | AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The governor of Iowa issued a proclamation on Monday to honor Colin Powell after he died of complications from COVID-19.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued to order, effective immediately on Monday until sunset on Friday, October 22. Powell was the first Black U.S. Secretary of State during the George W. Bush administration, as well as the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during a multi-decade military career.

“Colin Powell was a tremendous public servant for our nation and was highly respected by his colleagues both in America and abroad,” Reynolds said, in a statement. “He forged the way to become the highest rank in civilian government ever held by an African American when he was appointed Secretary of State and devoted his life and work to our country. He will be dearly missed but his legacy will live on for generations.”

The order applies to state-owned properties, including the Capitol Complex in Des Moines. Private citizens are encouraged to participate in the remembrance of Powell, according to the governor’s office.

President Joe Biden had issued a similar order for federal properties during the same time period.

