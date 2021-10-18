One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Cedar Rapids on Monday morning that left a girl with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of Paula Lane northeast just before 4:30 a.m.

That’s in the Five Seasons Manufactured Homes, located off Blairs Ferry Road near Edgewood Road northeast.

Officials did not provide the age of the girl that was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

