One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Cedar Rapids on Monday morning that left a girl with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of Paula Lane northeast just before 4:30 a.m.

That’s in the Five Seasons Manufactured Homes, located off Blairs Ferry Road near Edgewood Road northeast.

Officials did not provide the age of the girl that was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

