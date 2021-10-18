Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

A new facility broke ground to help assist those suffering from memory loss

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids and Western Home Services broke ground today for a new specialized care model to assist people with memory loss.

The new facility will be named The Cottages at UnityPoint Way located at 8405 Council Street, Northeast. The facility will provide three dementia care cottages - each building will have 16 to 20 units.

It will offer a home-like setting with personalized care plans through clinical care, cognitive engagement, and daily living activities. These activities will specifically target patients suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and memory loss.

“The need is not going away just the sheer numbers of boomers starting to age, me being one of them, challenge of memory support just continues to be more and more and we really love this model again, it’s been transformational for us so we’re excited to get it down here,” says Kris Hansen who is the chief executive officer for western home communities.

The estimated cost of this project is $25 million dollars. The Cottages at UnityPoint Way has an anticipated opening in late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing

Latest News

"Our hope is that if they are going to bike or drive they will just find another you know extra...
Work to install floodgates in Cedar Rapids will close the 16th Avenue Bridge -- going from NewBo into Czech Village - this week.
Monday 10-18-2021 COVID-19 data.
Lower positivity rates noted in Monday COVID-19 data for Iowa
Prescription take back day.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming up in eastern Iowa
Wartburg College.
Wartburg College to offer women's wrestling
Colin Powell.
Colin Powell, former general and Secretary of State, dies