A new facility broke ground to help assist those suffering from memory loss

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids and Western Home Services broke ground today for a new specialized care model to assist people with memory loss.

The new facility will be named The Cottages at UnityPoint Way located at 8405 Council Street, Northeast. The facility will provide three dementia care cottages - each building will have 16 to 20 units.

It will offer a home-like setting with personalized care plans through clinical care, cognitive engagement, and daily living activities. These activities will specifically target patients suffering from dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and memory loss.

“The need is not going away just the sheer numbers of boomers starting to age, me being one of them, challenge of memory support just continues to be more and more and we really love this model again, it’s been transformational for us so we’re excited to get it down here,” says Kris Hansen who is the chief executive officer for western home communities.

The estimated cost of this project is $25 million dollars. The Cottages at UnityPoint Way has an anticipated opening in late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.