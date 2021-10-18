Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Iowa City Sunday evening.

In a news release, officials said police responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 6:37 p.m. in the area of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street.

That’s where they say they found the man unconscious, and wounded by a gunshot, inside the crashed vehicle.

Based on their investigation, police said the man was heading eastbound on Highway 6 when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into the median west of the intersection with Sycamore Street.

The man was taken to the hospital, where officials said he remains in critical condition. Police have not released additional details about the man at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, or security camera footage from the area, is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock

Latest News

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley gets a standing ovation after taking the oath of office on the...
New maps may indicate if Iowa adopts partisan redistricting
Wartburg College to add women’s wrestling program
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that left a girl hurt.
One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
The Hawkeyes will have to fight to get back up the college football rankings.
Iowa Hawkeyes drop nine spots in rankings after weekend loss to Purdue