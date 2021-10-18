Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot and crashing his vehicle in Iowa City Sunday evening.

In a news release, officials said police responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 6:37 p.m. in the area of Highway 6 and Sycamore Street.

That’s where they say they found the man unconscious, and wounded by a gunshot, inside the crashed vehicle.

Based on their investigation, police said the man was heading eastbound on Highway 6 when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into the median west of the intersection with Sycamore Street.

The man was taken to the hospital, where officials said he remains in critical condition. Police have not released additional details about the man at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, or security camera footage from the area, is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

