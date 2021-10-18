Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man from Morocco achieves his American dream in Eastern Iowa

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Otmane Benjilany moved to Eastern Iowa from Morocco 15 years ago with the dream of one day owning his own restaurant. He got his start as ‘O’s Grill,’ with a hot dog cart in 2009.

“I was doing a full time job at the factory and then I was doing hot dog cart on the weekends,” Benjilany told us.

He sold Moroccan style shish kabobs in downtown Cedar Rapids for years before turning his business into a food truck in 2015. Since then, the business has been running out of a 14x7 foot trailer. On busy days there are 4 people working inside. Now, they’re about to get a lot more space.

”Now we have like 24-hundred square foot so a lot of magic will happen in here,” Benjilany pointed out. The first permanent home for O’s Grill will open at 3911 Center Point Road NE in Cedar Rapids, on Halloween.

The restaurant, which specializes in gyros, is a dream that’s been a long time coming for Benjilany who came to the states without speaking English.

”Two words I knew about English is thank you and hi when I moved here to this country so it was a long road,” he told us.

”I feel like I’m very lucky and I always heard about ‘American Dream’ I didn’t know what it was, now I’m feeling it and I’m living it.” Benjilany said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing

Latest News

"Our hope is that if they are going to bike or drive they will just find another you know extra...
Work to install floodgates in Cedar Rapids will close the 16th Avenue Bridge -- going from NewBo into Czech Village - this week.
Monday 10-18-2021 COVID-19 data.
Lower positivity rates noted in Monday COVID-19 data for Iowa
Prescription take back day.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming up in eastern Iowa
Wartburg College.
Wartburg College to offer women's wrestling
Colin Powell.
Colin Powell, former general and Secretary of State, dies