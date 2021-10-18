Man from Morocco achieves his American dream in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Otmane Benjilany moved to Eastern Iowa from Morocco 15 years ago with the dream of one day owning his own restaurant. He got his start as ‘O’s Grill,’ with a hot dog cart in 2009.

“I was doing a full time job at the factory and then I was doing hot dog cart on the weekends,” Benjilany told us.

He sold Moroccan style shish kabobs in downtown Cedar Rapids for years before turning his business into a food truck in 2015. Since then, the business has been running out of a 14x7 foot trailer. On busy days there are 4 people working inside. Now, they’re about to get a lot more space.

”Now we have like 24-hundred square foot so a lot of magic will happen in here,” Benjilany pointed out. The first permanent home for O’s Grill will open at 3911 Center Point Road NE in Cedar Rapids, on Halloween.

The restaurant, which specializes in gyros, is a dream that’s been a long time coming for Benjilany who came to the states without speaking English.

”Two words I knew about English is thank you and hi when I moved here to this country so it was a long road,” he told us.

”I feel like I’m very lucky and I always heard about ‘American Dream’ I didn’t know what it was, now I’m feeling it and I’m living it.” Benjilany said.

