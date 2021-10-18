Linn County UTV crash kills one

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A crash in northern Linn County killed the driver of a UTV on Sunday evening. The crash happened near 5006 Red School Rd., around 5:00 p.m.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was traveling north on the road near Central City, when the UTV lost control and rolled into the west ditch. The driver was the only person on the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.