Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County UTV crash kills one

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a traffic crash in Jackson County in late August.(AP)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -A crash in northern Linn County killed the driver of a UTV on Sunday evening. The crash happened near 5006 Red School Rd., around 5:00 p.m.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was traveling north on the road near Central City, when the UTV lost control and rolled into the west ditch. The driver was the only person on the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo a John Deere tractor is on display at the Husker...
Before strike began, Deere CEO reported selling more than $72,000 in company stock
Firefighters work the scene of an apartment fire at Village Cooperative of Cedar Rapids on...
Damage caused to Cedar Rapids senior living facility after apartment fire
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
A tikTok post showing a student with a gun sparked fear and rumors in the College Community...
College Community School District responds after TikTok post sparks fear, rumors

Latest News

Two shootings in Waterloo
Shootings in Waterloo injures a man, damages a vehicle
A crashed Polaris UTV along 275th Street in Buchanan County on Saturday, October 16, 2021.
3 children hurt in UTV crash southeast of Jesup
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
Fire in Cedar Rapids.
Fire damages mobile home in Cedar Rapids