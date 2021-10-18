Law enforcement agencies around Iowa participating in Drug Take Back Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several law enforcement agencies in eastern Iowa will be part of a national campaign to limit the misuse of prescription drugs this weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program aims to cut down on the availability of unused prescription pain killers, sedatives, stimulants, or tranquilizers in the public. According to DEA statistics, most prescription drugs that are abused came from close relationships like family or friends.

“The Drug Take Back Day is a responsible and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs and keep families and the community safe,” Cedar Falls Lieutenant Kari Rea said, in a statement. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse including by children or teens.”

A list of locations that are participating in the collection can be found on the DEA’s website. People are encouraged to remove or obscure identifying information if drugs are turned in using their original prescription containers.

