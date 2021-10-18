Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies around Iowa participating in Drug Take Back Day

Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.
Medications in a container during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October 2020.(KCRG File)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several law enforcement agencies in eastern Iowa will be part of a national campaign to limit the misuse of prescription drugs this weekend.

The Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is October 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program aims to cut down on the availability of unused prescription pain killers, sedatives, stimulants, or tranquilizers in the public. According to DEA statistics, most prescription drugs that are abused came from close relationships like family or friends.

“The Drug Take Back Day is a responsible and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs and keep families and the community safe,” Cedar Falls Lieutenant Kari Rea said, in a statement. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse including by children or teens.”

A list of locations that are participating in the collection can be found on the DEA’s website. People are encouraged to remove or obscure identifying information if drugs are turned in using their original prescription containers.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said a Grand Ridge man died over the weekend from injuries he received during a...
Linn County UTV crash kills one
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
Red and blue lights
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Highway 100 crash
The emblem for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
Fire ravages Cedar Rapids mobile home late on Saturday night
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing

Latest News

A flag flies at half staff under hazy skies due to wildfires in the west, in memory of judge...
Reynolds orders flags to half-staff to honor Sec. Powell
Caitlin Reid, a genetic counselor at Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of...
Medical expert explains how genetic testing can help protect against breast cancer
Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Man suffering gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Iowa City, police investigating
The Waterloo City Council is set to discuss whether to give millions of dollars toward a new...
Waterloo City Council to discuss putting $14.5 million in bonds to new theme park