Iowa Air National Guard deploying in support of Afghan refugee resettlement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Over five dozen members of the Iowa Air National Guard will be assisting efforts to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States, according to officials.

Around 65 airmen from the Guard will be reporting for a domestic deployment as part of Operation Allies Welcome. Their mission will involve “logisitcal, sustainment, and interagency support” for the refugees.

The troops will come from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132d Wing in Des Moines.

The deployment will last for around 60 to 90 days, according to officials.

